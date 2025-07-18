Thousands from Arab tribes head to Sweida to support Bedouin clans

Thousands of members of Arab tribes across Syria have headed towards the provinces of Rural Damascus and Daraa, which border Sweida in southern Syria, following appeals from Bedouin clans in Sweida after they came under attack by local factions on Thursday.

Elders from the Al-Masaeed tribe in Sweida accused “armed groups from Sweida province” of attacking villages inhabited by tribal families, killing dozens, burning homes, stealing livestock and vehicles, and assaulting women.

Ali Al-Jamlan, from the Al-Jamlan tribe in the Lajat area between Daraa and Sweida, called on the spiritual leaders in Sweida to put an end to the violence and abuses against the tribal population. He warned that such acts would only lead to further destruction.

Al-Jamlan held the Syrian government responsible for the killing of tribe members by Druze armed groups, saying: “The army withdrew after a ceasefire agreement was reached on Wednesday evening, but since Thursday morning, all villages and towns have been subjected to a coordinated attack by these armed groups.”

