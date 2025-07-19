Middle East Monitor
Israeli drone kills civilian repairing house roof in southern Lebanon

July 19, 2025 at 3:29 pm

Smoke rises following the Israeli attack on Nabatieh, Lebanon on June 27, 2025. [Ramiz Dallah - Anadolu Agency]

Smoke rises following the Israeli attack on Nabatieh, Lebanon on June 27, 2025. [Ramiz Dallah – Anadolu Agency]

An Israeli drone strike killed on Saturday a civilian who was repairing the roof of a house in the town of Khiam in the Marjayoun district of southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese news agency NNA, Anadolu reports.

Further details were not immediately available.

Cross-border warfare between Israel and the Hezbollah group in Lebanon escalated into a full-scale war last September. Despite a November ceasefire, Israeli forces have carried out near-daily attacks in southern Lebanon, claiming to target Hezbollah activities.

Lebanese authorities have reported nearly 3,000 Israeli violations of the truce, including the deaths of at least 236 people and injuries to more than 540.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Tel Aviv refused to comply.

Until now, Israel still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.

READ: Israeli army launches ‘special, targeted’ operations in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

