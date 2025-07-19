Urgent appeal: The catastrophic situation in Gaza, a people starving to death amid global silence

While the world speaks of human rights, food security, and global peace, an entire population is left to face death by starvation, thirst, and disease without any real intervention to save them. Gaza—that small strip of land under siege for years—is now enduring the worst humanitarian catastrophe of the modern era. Hunger is no longer just a word heard in news reports; it has become a daily reality crushing thousands of families. Children, pregnant women, the sick, the elderly… all are at risk of slow death due to the suffocating blockade, severe food shortages, and astronomically inflated prices. This is not an exaggeration but a testimony from the heart of the disaster.

Real hunger: When a bite of food becomes a dream

“We are literally dying of hunger”—this phrase is not mere drama but the bitter truth lived by every resident of Gaza today. Markets are empty, prices have multiplied tenfold, and even if someone has money, there is simply nothing left to buy.

The food crisis:

A kilo of flour that once cost 5 shekels now sells for 200 shekels (approximately $65)—if it can even be found! Rice, sugar, oil, milk, medicine… all are either unavailable or sold at outrageous prices. Families are forced to reduce their meals to one per day, often relying on bread mixed with grass or scraps of food from any source. Children and women: The first victims: UN reports warn that 90% of Gaza’s children suffer from acute malnutrition. Pregnant and nursing women cannot find enough to feed themselves—how can they nourish their babies? Hospitals report repeated miscarriages due to starvation, and children dying from dehydration or extreme weakness.

Collapse of security: When hunger turns into crime

With food security shattered, societal security collapses. Hunger drives people to despair, and despair breeds dangerous behavior.

Surge in theft:

Theft is no longer a condemned crime but a “means of survival.” Children steal bread from one another, families loot shops after closing hours, and even humanitarian aid is stolen before reaching those in need. Women’s safety at risk: “As a girl, I’m afraid to walk the streets alone without a man beside me”—this testimony reflects the extent of the deterioration. Fear of physical assault or robbery has become a daily obsession, especially with gangs exploiting the chaos.

The siege and the world’s conscience; where is humanity?

The disaster in Gaza is not natural—it is man-made. The 17-year blockade, restrictions on food and medicine, the deliberate destruction of infrastructure… all are systematic policies to break the will of a people.

Arab and world powers: A suspicious silence:

While Gaza starves, the world watches. International organizations settle for issuing “concerned” reports, and Arab nations drown in their own conflicts. Even humanitarian aid is blocked or delayed under political pretexts. Media misrepresentation: Some media outlets portray the crisis as a “natural economic hardship,” ignoring that its root cause is the deliberate siege and blockade.

A cry for help; do not let Gaza die

This is not the time for words alone—but for action. Every passing minute brings Gaza closer to the abyss.

Urgent demands: Permanently open crossings and allow unrestricted entry of food and medicine. Global and grassroots pressure on governments to break the siege. Immediate humanitarian safety nets to distribute food to the most vulnerable families. Hold accountable all those responsible for this suffering as war criminals.

A message to humanity’s conscience: If the world knows how to donate to stray cats and dogs, how can it stay silent as innocent children die? How can anyone sleep while a person in Gaza perishes for lack of a loaf of bread?

Conclusion

Gaza reminds the world every day that humanity is on trial. This is not a political issue—it is a matter of conscience. History will record whether our generation witnessed genocide in silence or stood against it. Choose to be on the right side.

