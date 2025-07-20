Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Food shortages hit Gaza markets amid intensified blockade

Despite international legal obligations to protect civilians and allow the delivery of aid, Israel has maintained a total siege on Gaza since March 2, bombing convoys, blocking border crossings, and targeting aid distribution points, actions that have been widely condemned as collective punishment and potential war crimes. According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, dozens of children have already died from starvation and dehydration, while hundreds of thousands more are at risk due to widespread food insecurity and the collapse of healthcare services.

July 20, 2025 at 11:11 am

Gaza Strip markets are empty of food due to the intensified blockade by the occupation, on 20 July 2025, in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Gaza Strip markets are empty of food due to the intensified blockade by the occupation, on 20 July 2025, in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Gaza Strip markets are empty of food due to the intensified blockade by the occupation, on 20 July 2025, in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Gaza Strip markets are empty of food due to the intensified blockade by the occupation, on 20 July 2025, in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Gaza Strip markets are empty of food due to the intensified blockade by the occupation, on 20 July 2025, in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Gaza Strip markets are empty of food due to the intensified blockade by the occupation, on 20 July 2025, in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Gaza Strip markets are empty of food due to the intensified blockade by the occupation, on 20 July 2025, in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

IMAGES: Gaza faces thirst crisis amid destruction of water infrastructure causing additional crimes of genocide

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending