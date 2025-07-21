95 aid seekers killed by Israeli fire in Gaza in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

At least 95 civilians were killed by Israeli army fire in the last 24 hours while waiting for aid delivery at US-run distribution sites in the Gaza Strip, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

“Starvation has also killed 19 people in the last 24 hours amid a total Israeli blockade,” the ministry’s director general, Muneer Alboursh, told Anadolu.

Israel has sealed all crossings with Gaza since March 2, effectively cutting off access to humanitarian aid and accelerating the spread of famine.

Figures released by Gaza’s Health Ministry showed that more than 1,020 aid seekers were killed since May 27 and over 6,500 injured by Israeli fire at aid distribution points established under Israel’s aid mechanism, which was denounced by UN officials and institutions as “death traps.”

According to the ministry’s data, 86 people, including 76 children, have died from hunger and dehydration since October 2023. Gaza’s Government Media Office also warned that the enclave is “on the brink of mass death” after over 140 days of a near-total closure of all crossings.

Israel has killed more than 59,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in the Gaza Strip since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, collapsed the health system, and led to severe food shortages.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

