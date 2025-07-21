Fainting from hunger: baby Yazan’s fight for survival in Gaza Two-year-old Yazan Abu Foul's tiny frame trembles not from play, but from starvation. His sunken eyes and protruding ribs tell the story of Gaza's man-made famine - where Israel's blockade has systematically denied food and life-saving nutrients to children. Each fainting spell marks another stage in his body's slow surrender to malnutrition, while the international community's silence echoes as loudly as the bombs. This isn't just hunger - it's the calculated destruction of childhood, one tiny victim at a time.