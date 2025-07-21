Israeli army burns Palestinians homes in Nour Shams refugee camp

Israeli occupation forces have set fire to several Palestinian homes in Nour Shams refugee camp, east of Tulkarm, in the northern occupied West Bank, Palestinian media outlets reported on Sunday.

Local sources said the Israeli occupation forces burnt several homes in the Manshiyya neighbourhood of the refugee camp, amid a tight siege and ongoing aggression for the 162nd consecutive day.

According to the sources, Israeli military vehicles and infantry units are heavily deployed in the refugee camp, using Palestinians’ homes as military barracks after forcing their residents to evacuate and firing live ammunition at anyone who attempts to approach the camp.

In recent weeks, the Nour Shams refugee camp has been subjected to extensive demolitions, affecting dozens of residential buildings as part of an Israeli plan to demolish 106 buildings in Tulkarm and Nour Shams camps.

According to reports, 48 buildings were demolished in Nour Shams alone, causing widespread destruction and creating wide roads that separated the neighbourhoods from each other. In a related development, Israeli army bulldozers continued their demolition operations in Tulkarm refugee camp for the second week at a rapid pace, targeting more residential buildings.

The escalation in Tulkarm camp, which is entering its 175th consecutive day, comes as part of the Israeli occupation’s new plan to demolish 104 buildings, comprising approximately 400 homes.

Israel has already demolished dozens of homes in the neighbourhoods of Al-Murabba’a, Abu Al-Foul, Al-Shuhada, and Al-Hamam, resulting in thousands of families losing their homes.

“The Israeli occupation’s ongoing escalation has led to the forced displacement of more than 5,000 families from Tulkarm and Nur Shams camps, representing more than 25,000 residents” the sources said, adding that more than 600 buildings have been completely destroyed, while 2,573 homes have been partially damaged.

Meanwhile, the camp’s entrances remain closed with barriers, transforming them into lifeless areas, preventing residents from reaching their homes or checking on their property.

