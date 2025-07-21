Palestinian factions hold Israel, US responsible for starvation war in Gaza

Palestinian factions condemned on Sunday Israel’s “war of starvation and genocide” against the Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip, and held Tel Aviv and the United States responsible.

The Israeli aggression has gone beyond bombing and destruction to include a stifling blockade and the deliberate denial of the entry of food and medical aid into Gaza, the factions said in a joint press statement.

They accused the Israeli occupation government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, of committing systematic crimes against more than two million Palestinians in the Strip, with direct support from the US administration and international complicity, amid “suspicious” silence from the European Union.

The factions stressed that the Israeli policies in Gaza amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity and are far more “brutal and sadistic” than those committed by Nazi and fascist regimes in modern history.

They also stressed that the Israeli occupation government is not seeking any calm or ceasefire agreement, but rather aims to empty the land of its inhabitants and forcibly displace them.

They also warned that the continuation of these policies could obstruct any negotiating process and lead to instability, holding the Israeli government and the countries supporting it fully responsible for the potential repercussions.

The factions also called on the Palestinian people at home and abroad, along with Arab and Islamic peoples and free people around the world, to intensify popular, media, and political efforts to stop the Israeli crimes committed against the Palestinians in Gaza and break the siege imposed on the Strip.

