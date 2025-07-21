Syrian President survives 3 assassination attempts in 7 months

The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper has reported that Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa has survived three assassination attempts over the past seven months.

The first attempt reportedly occurred in March, when a Turkish security unit detected suspicious activity as Sharaa was leaving the People’s Palace (Presidential Palace). Three security guards intervened and managed to detain the attacker, who was taken into custody and questioned. According to the newspaper, President Sharaa ordered that the incident remain confidential, aiming to present himself as a strong, unrivalled leader.

The second attempt, which the newspaper described as more complex, took place during Sharaa’s visit to Syria’s Daraa province, near the Jordanian border. Skilled Syrian and Turkish security guards, who play a key role in his protection, spotted two suspicious individuals. The security team swiftly changed the President’s route at the last moment to avoid any potential threat.

The third attempt nearly succeeded, according to the report. A gunman had set up an ambush for Sharaa in Damascus, targeting a road the President was expected to take from the presidential palace. Although full details of this attempt have yet to be revealed, the incident has sparked speculation about Sharaa’s sudden departure from the capital.

In carefully worded remarks, US Special Envoy for Syria and Ambassador to Turkiye, Thomas Barrack, confirmed the attempts on Sharaa’s life. He stressed the importance of ensuring the President’s safety and warned of “extremely serious threats.”

