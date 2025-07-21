To Stand with Palestine: Transnational Resistance and Political Evolution in the United States: MEMO in conversation with Karam Dana

In this episode of MEMO’s podcast, host Nasim Ahmed speaks with Palestinian American scholar Karam Dana about his new book, To Stand with Palestine: Transnational Resistance and Political Evolution in the United States. Karam, a professor at the University of Washington Bothell, explores how the Palestinian struggle, especially from the diaspora, has become a powerful force for political change. The conversation touches on the book’s central idea: that transnational activism has reshaped what solidarity with Palestine looks like, particularly in the US.

They discuss what inspired Karam to write the book and how key events, including how Israel’s genocide in Gaza, have brought its themes into sharp focus. From social media activism to anti-Boycott Divestment and Sanctions laws, Karam breaks down how Palestinians and their allies are navigating the legal, political, and cultural landscape in America.

Part of MEMO’s lead-up to the 2025 Palestine Book Awards, this episode offers a thoughtful and timely look at how the fight for justice in Palestine connects with broader movements for racial and social justice. Karam makes the case that Palestine is not just a political issue, it’s a window into how power, solidarity, and resistance are evolving today.

