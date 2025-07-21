US condemns settler ‘act of terror’ on historic Palestinian church

The US has issued a rare condemnation after Israeli settlers were accused of committing an “act of terror” by setting fire near a historic Palestinian church in Taybeh, in the illegally occupied West Bank.

The incident took place on 8 July in Taybeh, a Christian-majority town northeast of Ramallah, where Israeli settlers set fire to land adjacent to a 5th-century Byzantine church and the town’s cemetery. Taybeh, one of the last remaining all-Christian communities in Palestine, has long been targeted by Israeli settlers seeking to displace Palestinians and seize their land.

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, a vocal supporter of Israel’s settlement expansion, visited the site over the weekend and issued a rare rebuke. “It is an act of terror, and it is a crime,” said Huckabee. “Those who carry out acts of terror and violence in Taybeh—or anywhere—should be prosecuted. Not just reprimanded. That’s not enough.”

Israel’s government has yet to comment on the attack, continuing its pattern of silence in the face of growing settler violence. Since the start of Israel’s genocide in Gaza, human rights organisations have documented thousands of settler assaults on Palestinian homes, farmland, villages, and religious sites throughout the illegally occupied West Bank.

The attack on Taybeh is part of a broader campaign of violence against Palestinian Christians. In Gaza, Christian heritage sites have also come under repeated assault. On 19 October 2023, the Church of Saint Porphyrius, one of the oldest churches in the world, was bombed during an Israeli airstrike, killing at least 18 Palestinians sheltering there.

Two months later, Israeli snipers shot dead a mother and her daughter at the Holy Family Catholic Church, the only Catholic parish in Gaza, where Pope Francis later said he had been calling daily in solidarity with the besieged congregation.

Other historic Christian sites in Gaza, including the Byzantine Church of Jabalia and the Saint Hilarion Monastery, were also damaged during Israeli bombardments. On 17 July 2025, the Holy Family Church compound was shelled again by Israeli tank fire.

Attacks have also intensified in the West Bank. In the days following the Taybeh arson, Israeli settlers stormed the same church compound, this time driving dozens of cattle through the site and desecrating the cemetery.

In occupied East Jerusalem, Christian clergy have reported regular harassment by settlers and far-right activists, including spitting, verbal abuse, and vandalism of church property. In Bethlehem, the Maronite chapel was desecrated in early 2024, and multiple Christian graves were defaced in a cemetery in Mount Zion.

Church leaders in Jerusalem have condemned the attacks, warning that Palestinian Christians are under siege. The US response has been widely seen as contradictory. While Huckabee called for accountability in Taybeh and in the killing of Palestinian-American Saif Musallet—who was beaten to death by settlers earlier this month—Washington continues to shield Israel from consequences for its broader human rights violations.

In January, President Donald Trump reversed sanctions imposed by the previous administration on Israeli settler groups accused of violence against Palestinians. The decision was widely criticised for emboldening settler groups responsible for attacks like the one in Taybeh.

Meanwhile, the US remains silent on the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot dead by Israeli forces in 2022 while reporting in Jenin. Despite independent investigations confirming Israel’s responsibility, no accountability has followed.

