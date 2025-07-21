While Gaza is starving, Israel sends aid to Sweida

Hebrew media has reported that Israel sent urgent medical aid to Sweida province in southern Syria, home to a majority Druze population, while continuing its blockade on Gaza where Palestinians face severe hunger.

According to Kan, Israel’s official broadcasting authority, the aid was delivered on Sunday and included emergency medical equipment.

The report claimed the operation was carried out in coordination with both the Syrian regime and the United States administration.

The decision was reportedly made during an emergency meeting held on Saturday, attended by Israeli Health Minister Uriel Buso.

The aid, which included medical supplies, was transported into Syrian territory after prior coordination with the US, which then informed the Syrian authorities. The report also noted that Israel plans to send more shipments in the coming days.

This announcement comes at a time when Israel continues its blockade on Gaza, where it is accused of using hunger as a weapon against civilians amid an ongoing war widely described as genocidal and backed by the United States.

On Saturday, Gaza’s Government Media Office warned that 650,000 children under the age of five are at risk of starvation due to the Israeli siege.

