Announcing the Shortlist for the 2025 Palestine Book Awards

We are delighted to unveil the shortlist for the 2025 Palestine Book Awards, celebrating outstanding literary and scholarly works that illuminate Palestinian history, culture, identity, and resilience. This year saw a record number of submissions—the most in the award’s history—reflecting the growing global engagement with Palestinian narratives.

In response to the exceptional quality and breadth of the works submitted, the judges have selected an extended shortlist of 11 books. This is the longest shortlist the Awards have ever presented, offering a richly varied mix of fiction, memoir, history, and media critique—each contributing powerfully to a deeper understanding of how Gaza and Palestine continue to shape the world.

The Shortlisted Titles (Alphabetical by First Name)

The Afterlife of Palestinian Images

by Azza El Hassan

Producing Palestine: The Creative Production of Palestine Through Contemporary Media

edited by Dina Matar and Helga Tawil-Souri

Daybreak in Gaza: Stories of Palestinian Lives and Culture

edited by Mahmoud Muna and Matthew Teller

Perfect Victims: And the Politics of Appeal

by Mohammed El-Kurd

My Palestine: An Impossible Exile

by Mohammad Tarbush

The Time Beneath the Concrete: Palestine Between Camp and Colony

by Nasser Abourahme

One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This

by Omar El Akkad

The World After Gaza

by Pankaj Mishra

If I Must Die

by Refaat Alareer

The Hollow Half

by Sarah Aziza

Winners will be announced at our awards ceremony later this autumn. In the meantime, we encourage readers, academics, and cultural enthusiasts to explore this remarkable shortlist. These books challenge us, and deepen our understanding of Palestine’s past and present.

A heartfelt thanks to our judges and to all authors and publishers who submitted works for this prestigious honour.

