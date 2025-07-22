Germany’s SPD urges government to join global condemnation of Israeli genocide in Gaza

Germany’s Social Democratic Party (SPD), a key member of the country’s coalition government, has called on Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s administration to join an international statement condemning Israel over its genocidal conduct in Gaza, Anadolu reports.

The statement, backed by more than 25 countries, including the UK, France, and Canada, denounces the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in the region and demands an immediate end to the war.

Matthias Miersch, chair of the SPD parliamentary group, expressed alarm over the situation in Gaza, writing on social media platform X: “Children dying of hunger, destroyed infrastructure, and attacks on people seeking aid—these violate everything protected by international humanitarian law.”

He emphasised the universality of human rights and insisted that civilians must never be made targets of military operations.

“When international law is systematically violated, there must be consequences,” Miersch wrote.

READ: No aid supplies left and staff are starving in Gaza, says Norwegian Refugee Council

He called on Germany to align itself with the initiative, stating: “Germany should join this initiative by the UK and not stand apart.”

While reiterating Germany’s historic commitment to Israel’s security and its right to exist, Miersch noted that such responsibility also demands the protection of Palestinian civilians and respect for international norms.

“This responsibility obliges us—just as in other conflicts—to insist on compliance with international humanitarian law, even in difficult times,” he said. “Double standards erode our credibility on the world stage.”

The SPD’s foreign affairs spokesperson, Adis Ahmetovic, along with former parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich, also sent a letter to Chancellor Merz and Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, urging a policy shift.

The letter pressed for Germany to support the international statement and proposed suspending the EU-Israel Association Agreement. It also advocated halting arms exports to Israel, particularly those allegedly used in breach of international law.