UN: 55,000 pregnant women in Gaza, 11,000 at risk of starvation

A new report by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has revealed that around 55,000 women in Gaza are currently pregnant, amid worsening humanitarian and health conditions caused by the ongoing war and the stifling blockade.

The report noted that thousands of these women are expected to give birth next month, while hospitals are severely lacking basic supplies and equipment. Maternity wards are under extreme pressure and facing a severe shortage of medical staff.

According to the report, at least 11,000 pregnant women are at risk of famine and acute malnutrition, which threatens their lives and those of their unborn children. This also increases the chances of serious complications during pregnancy and childbirth.

The organisation stressed that the continued blockade and restrictions on food and medical aid are worsening Gaza’s humanitarian crisis. It called for urgent international action to meet the needs of pregnant women and to provide them and their babies with minimum levels of health care and nutrition.

