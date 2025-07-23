Iran agrees to visit by UN nuclear watchdog team to Tehran

Iran said Wednesday that it has agreed to a visit by a technical team from the UN nuclear watchdog to the capital, Tehran, Anadolu reports.

“Iran has agreed to the visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)’s technical team to Tehran in the next two to three weeks, but they will not visit Iran’s nuclear facilities,” Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said in statements carried by the Mehr news agency.

During the visit, the framework of Iran’s cooperation with the UN nuclear agency under the new circumstances will be discussed, Gharibabadi said.

