Israeli Army Chief calls for long-term truce in Gaza due to inability to defeat Hamas

Israel’s Chief of Staff General Eyal Zamir has urged for a long-term truce in the Gaza Strip, acknowledging that Hamas has not been fully defeated.

Speaking at a meeting held at the Gililot military base, attended by the General Staff and senior operational commanders, General Zamir gave his first comprehensive assessment since the 7 October war began. He stated that the army requires an “operational pause” after nearly two years of continuous fighting. This prolonged campaign has disrupted plans to rebuild and modernise the Israel Defence Forces (IDF). He noted that the decision to continue fighting in Gaza was made by political leadership in early 2025.

General Zamir emphasised that “2026 will be the year of preparation, reinforcement and rebuilding combat capability.” He explained that for the second consecutive year, the army had not conducted major live-fire exercises, particularly on the northern front, which has negatively affected its readiness. He urged a return to “basics and preparedness” as a top priority.

According to the IDF’s annual assessment, the extended Gaza war—the longest since the War of Attrition—has produced inconclusive battlefield results. Despite military gains on the ground, especially in Rafah, Hamas remains undefeated. The report warns that withdrawing from the “Morag axis” could allow fighters from Hamas to return to territory that was once under Israeli control.

General Zamir, who took office in March 2025, had hoped to implement a multi-year plan for the army. However, the resumption of military operations in Gaza has made that impossible. During the meeting, he warned that continuing the fight in the absence of a clear strategy or widespread public support poses a major challenge. He called for a review of combat tactics and a re-evaluation of the army’s objectives in Gaza.