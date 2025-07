Jordan said Wednesday that a 36-truck aid convoy was allowed into the Israel-blockaded Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization said the aid convoy entered northern Gaza via the Zikim border crossing.

The aid will be delivered to the World Central Kitchen, a US-based organization operating in Gaza, the statement added.

READ: UN official says at least 294 Palestinians killed by Israel while seeking aid in Gaza since June 30