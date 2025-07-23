Middle East Monitor
Limited flour aid distributed to Gazans amid Israel’s inhumane blockade

July 23, 2025 at 4:09 pm

Palestinians, struggling with hunger amid ongoing Israeli attacks, carry the bags of flour they received at the aid distribution point distributed by the World Food Programme (WFP) in Khan Yunis, Gaza on July 23, 2025. [Hani Alshaer – Anadolu Agency]

Limited amounts of flour aid were distributed on Wednesday, July 23, to Palestinians struggling with hunger in the Gaza Strip under Israeli attacks, Anadolu reports.

Palestinians received the limited bags of flour provided by the World Food Programme (WFP) at a distribution point in the city of Khan Younis.

According to the World Food Program (WFP), one-third of Gaza’s population has not eaten for several days due to the ongoing Israeli blockade on the Palestinian enclave,

“The hunger crisis in Gaza has reached new and astonishing levels of desperation, with a third of the population not eating for multiple days in a row,” Ross Smith, WFP director of emergency preparedness and response, said in a statement.

According to WFP estimates, a quarter of the population in Gaza is facing famine-like conditions, as 100,000 women and children are suffering from acute malnutrition.

Since March 2, Israel has sealed all crossings into Gaza, halting the entry of food, medicine, and humanitarian aid.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said Israel’s deliberate starvation policy has led to the deaths of 86 Palestinians, including 76 children, since October 2023 due to hunger and malnutrition.

