Tunisian president shows Trump’s senior adviser images of Gaza’s suffering children  

Tunisian President Kais Saied received Masad Boulos, senior adviser to US President Donald Trump on Arab, Middle East and African affairs, on Tuesday at Carthage Palace.

A video released by the Tunisian presidency showed President Saied presenting Boulos with distressing images of children in Gaza, highlighting the suffering they endure.

Commenting on the images, Saied said: “I believe you know these pictures well — a child crying and eating sand in occupied Palestine. Just one among many… He eats sand in the 21st century, with nothing else to eat and sand in his hands. Another shows a child close to dying because he has nothing to eat.”

Saied stressed that “this human crime is absolutely unacceptable,” and questioned: “Is this what international legitimacy looks like? International legitimacy is collapsing day after day. It has no meaning when we look at the tragedies the Palestinian people endure every single day and every hour.”

He concluded by saying that “it is time for all of humanity to wake up and put an end to these crimes committed against the Palestinian people.”

