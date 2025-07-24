Middle East Monitor
Global news agencies voice concern over journalists’ safety in Gaza

July 24, 2025 at 8:04 pm

Anadolu Agency journalist Doaa Albaz, who launched a hunger strike along with several colleagues, strives to report on the situation in Gaza and ensure the voices of those affected are heard around the world, in Gaza, on July 24, 2025. [Hani Alshaer – Anadolu Agency]

Global news agencies, including AFP, AP, Reuters and BBC, on Thursday voiced concern over the safety of their journalists in Gaza, urging Israel to ensure their safe entry and exit, Anadolu reports.

In a joint statement released on social media, the media outlets said: “We are desperately concerned for our journalists in Gaza, who are increasingly unable to feed themselves and their families. For many months, these independent journalists have been the world’s eyes and ears on the ground in Gaza. They are now facing the same dire circumstances as those they are covering.”

The media outlets also said they were “deeply alarmed” by the starvation threat facing journalists.

“We once again urge the Israeli authorities to allow journalists in and out of Gaza. It is essential that adequate food supplies reach the people there,” they added.

Israel has killed more than 59,200 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in the Gaza Strip since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, collapsed the health system, and led to severe food shortages.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

