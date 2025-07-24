Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Hamas says it submitted response to Gaza ceasefire proposal to mediators

July 24, 2025 at 3:40 pm

Palestinians inspect the rubble of residential buildings after Israeli warplanes targeted a residential area, which included multi-story structures, the Al Bureij Refugee Camp in the central Gaza Strip on July 23, 2025. [Hassan Jedi - Anadolu Agency]

Palestinians inspect the rubble of residential buildings after Israeli warplanes targeted a residential area, which included multi-story structures, the Al Bureij Refugee Camp in the central Gaza Strip on July 23, 2025. [Hassan Jedi – Anadolu Agency]

Hamas said early Thursday that it submitted its response to a Gaza ceasefire proposal, Anadolu reports.

“A short while ago, Hamas delivered to the mediators its response and the response of the Palestinian factions to the ceasefire proposal,” the group said in a statement.

Further details regarding the response were not immediately available.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the negotiation team received the Hamas response from mediators and was reviewing it.

Israel’s public broadcaster KAN, citing sources familiar with the matter, said that the latest response is “more positive” than the previous ones.

READ: Hamas condemns Israeli Knesset vote backing West Bank’s annexation

Indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas over the Gaza ceasefire and prisoner release deal continue in Doha, Qatar.

Hamas has repeatedly affirmed its willingness to release all Israeli captives in one batch in exchange for ending Israel’s war and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

Israel has killed more than 59,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in the Gaza Strip since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, collapsed the health system, and led to severe food shortages.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

READ: Beyond Gaza’s shadow: The unseen war for the West Bank’s future

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending