Hezbollah denies media reports of readiness to confront Lebanese State

Hezbollah’s Media Relations has categorically denied media reports; circulated by the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya and Al-Hadath TV channels, claiming the party is ready to confront the Lebanese state.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Hezbollah affirmed that this news and information are completely false and comprise mere fabrications concocted by these TV channels that had aired them, to serve suspicious agendas seeking to create confusion and destabilize Lebanon.

The department called on all media outlets to “ignore this fabricated news and not base their analyses and positions on it”.

It also stressed “the importance of consulting the relevant authorities within Hezbollah to review its positions and viewpoints on events and developments, especially in light of these delicate and sensitive circumstances”.

