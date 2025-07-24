India’s moral abdication: From global justice to geopolitical desert

The world watches in horror as Gaza endures an unfolding catastrophe, a brutal assault that bears all the hallmarks of a genocide. Yet, amidst the global outcry, a once-staunch champion of the oppressed remains chillingly silent, its voice muffled by the clinking of arms deals and the whispered promises of Western patronage. India, once the beacon of non-alignment and a moral compass for the Global South, has embarked on a perilous journey, abandoning its global justice paradigm for narrow interests that threaten to leave it stranded in a geopolitical desert, devoid of respect and true allies.

For decades, India’s foreign policy was defined by its unwavering commitment to anti-colonialism, self-determination, and the rights of the marginalized. Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi forged a legacy rooted in principles, standing resolutely with Palestine as a symbol of the larger struggle against injustice. Mahatma Gandhi, the moral conscience of the nation, explicitly condemned Zionism, stating, “Palestine belongs to the Arabs in the same sense that England belongs to the English or France to the French.” This was not mere rhetoric; it was the very essence of India’s identity on the global stage.

Today, that essence is corroding. The current Indian government, far from upholding this legacy, has seemingly embraced a transactional foreign policy, where principles are traded for perceived strategic advantages. The deepening embrace of Israel, particularly through a burgeoning arms trade, is perhaps the most egregious manifestation of this moral abdication. Reports, including those from Al Jazeera, indicating that India is supplying rockets and explosives to Israel amidst the ongoing slaughter in Gaza are not merely concerning; they are a direct complicity in what many, including leading international legal bodies, deem to be a plausible genocide. This is not “strategic autonomy”; it is a strategic betrayal, a dark stain on a nation that once championed human rights.

The argument that this is merely a pragmatic diversification of defence procurement is a hollow one. When a nation that suffered centuries of colonial oppression actively arms an occupying power facing accusations of ethnic cleansing, the historical irony is unbearable. It signals a chilling indifference to the plight of Palestinians, an abandonment of the very people whose struggles mirrored India’s own. As one prominent critic recently lamented, “India is now seen as part of the problem, not the solution, when it comes to Palestine.”

Furthermore, India’s recent voting record at the United Nations, marked by abstentions on critical resolutions calling for humanitarian truces and protection for civilians in Gaza, is a clear indicator of its compromised position. While it may still vote for a two-state solution in some instances, its reluctance to unequivocally condemn Israeli aggression speaks volumes. This is not principled neutrality; it is a deliberate dilution of its moral voice, a performance designed to appease its new Western allies while offering superficial gestures to its historical commitments. This vacillation is precisely why India’s claims to leadership of the Global South ring increasingly hollow.

Indeed, the intellectual and political depth of the current foreign policy establishment, particularly under External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, faces growing scrutiny. While adept at articulating India’s “multi-alignment” strategy, critics argue that this approach often devolves into a reactive, rather than proactive, diplomacy that prioritises Western approval. The perception that Jaishankar “lacks political skills and just global perspectives” and merely “follows His Master’s Voice” – whether that master is Washington or the domestic political agenda – is not without merit. His rhetoric, often sharp and nationalistic, frequently contrasts with a perceived timidity when confronting the actions of powerful allies. There is a palpable absence of the bold, principled stand that once characterised Indian diplomacy under figures like V.K. Krishna Menon or the resolute stance of Indira Gandhi.

This pragmatic shift also forces an uncomfortable self-reflection. When we hold the mirror to India’s internal policies, the accusation that India is increasingly resembling a “racist Zionist State with discrimination as its cornerstone” becomes tragically resonant for many. The escalating religious polarization, the systematic marginalisation of minorities, and the erosion of secular democratic norms within India itself, draw disturbing parallels with the ethno-nationalist project in Israel. This internal reality severely undermines India’s credibility to speak on global justice issues, exposing a hypocrisy that makes its foreign policy contradictions even more stark. As an article in Countercurrents highlighted, “The historical and political foundations of the Hindutva-Zionist nexus…exploring its impact on India’s political trajectory” reveal a worrying ideological alignment.

The consequence of this abandonment of principles is a slide into irrelevance on the global stage. Contrary to the narrative of India’s rising prominence, the nation’s perceived lack of moral clarity means it “carries no respect anywhere – whether in the West or Global South.” The West may engage with India out of strategic necessity, but often with an underlying disdain for its social inequalities and democratic backsliding. Meanwhile, the Global South, witnessing India’s muted response to their shared struggles, will increasingly look elsewhere for leadership. How can India claim to represent the aspirations of developing nations when it shies away from condemning the most egregious violations of human rights perpetrated against one of their own?

Our West Asia policy, particularly its tilt towards Israel, is not merely a diplomatic choice; it will be our undoing in global relations. It alienates crucial partners in the Arab and Muslim world, jeopardising not only energy security and economic ties but also the welfare of millions of Indian expatriates in the region. The long-term strategic costs of this short-sighted policy far outweigh any immediate perceived gains.

To reclaim its standing and restore its moral compass, India must urgently return to the bedrock principles of the Nehruvian-Indira Gandhi era. This means a radical reorientation of its foreign policy paradigm where the minister stands up for truth and principles, not just transactional gains. It means unequivocally condemning the ongoing atrocities in Gaza, actively supporting international investigations into war crimes, and unequivocally siding with the oppressed. India should not shy away from leading the lobby that punishes Israel with sanctions, boycotts, and divestments – a stance that would truly align with its historical anti-apartheid legacy.

The bitter truth is that India has “slid into irrelevance.” The once-vaunted soft power derived from its moral leadership has evaporated. To suggest that “Pakistan’s standing has bypassed us” might seem inflammatory, but in the context of moral fortitude on the Palestinian question, it is a stark, uncomfortable observation that many are beginning to make. While India boasts economic growth and military might, its silence on Gaza and its deepening ties with an apartheid state speak louder than any economic statistic.

India can, and must, do better. Its global standing and its very soul depend on it. The time for moral courage is now.

