WHO chief warn food entering Gaza “far below survival needs”

Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned Wednesday of the growing risk of famine in the Gaza Strip, saying food entering the besieged enclave is “far below survival needs”.

“A large proportion of the population of Gaza is starving. I don’t know what you would call it other than mass starvation — and it’s man-made” Ghebreyesus told reporters.

He pointed out that the humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate at an alarming rate, calling on the international community to take urgent steps to ensure the unimpeded flow of food and humanitarian aid.

The humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip is worsening at an unprecedented rate, with the crossings completely closed for more than 140 days, despite a previous ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement, which the Israeli occupying forces have reneged on.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health in Gaza Strip said hospitals have recorded ten new deaths due to famine and malnutrition in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths due to famine and malnutrition to 111.

Since October 2023, Israel has been committing genocide in the Gaza Strip, including killing, starvation, destruction, and displacement, ignoring international appeals and orders from the International Court of Justice to halt it.

