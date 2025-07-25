France, Britain and Germany call for end to war in Gaza

The leaders of the so-called E3 group of France, Britain and Germany called on Friday for an end to the war in Gaza through a an immediate ceasefire and said they were committed to supporting diplomatic efforts by the United States, Qatar and Egypt, Reuters reports.

“The humanitarian catastrophe that we are witnessing in Gaza must end now…We firmly oppose all efforts to impose Israeli sovereignty over the Occupied Palestinian Territories,” the leaders of the three European countries said in a joint statement.

Israel has killed more than 59,700 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in the Gaza Strip since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, collapsed the health system and led to severe food shortages.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

