Hamas welcomes Macron’s intention to recognise the State of Palestine

July 25, 2025 at 11:08 am

French President Emmanuel Macron attends the annual Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris, France on July 14, 2025. [Mustafa Yalçın - Anadolu Agency]

French President Emmanuel Macron attends the annual Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris, France on July 14, 2025. [Mustafa Yalçın – Anadolu Agency]

Hamas welcomed on Thursday the announcement by French President Emmanuel Macron that France plans to recognise the State of Palestine during the upcoming United Nations General Assembly meetings in September.

In a press statement, the movement described the announcement as “a positive step in the right direction towards justice for the oppressed Palestinian people”, and as support for their legitimate right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on all occupied territories, with Jerusalem as its capital.

“We in Hamas consider this important French position a political development that reflects growing international conviction in the justice of the Palestinian cause, and the failure of the occupation to distort facts or prevent the will of free peoples,” the statement said.

The movement called on all countries—particularly European states and those that have not yet recognised Palestine—to follow France’s example and recognise the full national rights of the Palestinian people, especially their right of return, self-determination, and the establishment of a fully sovereign state with Jerusalem as its capital.

Hamas stressed that such international moves increase political and moral pressure on the Israeli occupation, which continues its crimes, aggression, starvation tactics, and war of extermination against the people of Gaza, as well as its occupation and settlement activity in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

READ: US rejects Macron’s decision to recognize Palestinian state 

