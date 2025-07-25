HRW calls on UN member states to end decades of Israel “impunity”

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called on the United Nations member states scheduled to convene for the Palestine conference on 28-29 July 2025 in New York to take immediate and concrete actions towards ending decades of “impunity” for Israel’s crimes against the Palestinians.

“It’s essential for governments to address Israel’s grave abuses by committing to concrete, timebound measures, including targeted sanctions, arms embargoes, suspending preferential trade agreements, and a clear commitment to support the enforcement of all International Criminal Court arrest warrants,” the statement issued on 22 July quoted Bruno Stagno, HRW chief advocacy officer as saying.

“More platitudes about a two-state solution and peace process will do nothing to advance the conference’s goals, nor to halt the extermination of Palestinians in Gaza”.

HRW emphasized that merely speaking about the two-state solution or the peace process will not stop Israel’s crimes on the ground.

HRW explained that the conference is taking place as Israel continues to commit war crimes, crimes against humanity including extermination and forced displacement, and acts of genocide in the occupied Palestinian territories including the West Bank and Gaza Strip.