Netanyahu rejects key Hamas demand to end war after truce

Hamas has submitted its response to the prisoner swap proposal put forward by mediators, which includes its demand to end the war once the proposed 60-day truce ends.

The American envoy Bishara Bahbah and several Israeli officials described the response as constructive and a potential basis for reaching a deal. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacted by pulling the Israeli delegation out of Qatar, accusing Hamas of imposing conditions on Tel Aviv and saying he needed to hold consultations.

The US envoy, Steve Witkoff, echoed Netanyahu’s stance and criticised Hamas. He warned that Washington may consider alternative options to retrieve the hostages and create a more stable environment for Gaza’s residents.

Nevertheless, a senior Hamas official said that “a deal is possible, but it may take a few more days.”

Israel continues to reject Hamas’s demand to end the war once the proposed 60-day truce ends. According to Israeli Channel 12, Hamas has repeatedly insisted over the past few months that Israel must lay down its arms on the 61st day—the final day of the ceasefire as outlined in Witkoff’s plan—and not resume the war, even if no long-term agreement is reached. This position has gained international backing and is even supported by parts of the Israeli public.

Previously, Hamas had asked for US guarantees, but it now insists that this demand be clearly included as a clause in the ceasefire agreement.

Israel also refuses to negotiate on Hamas’s proposal regarding Palestinian prisoners. According to Hamas’s position—made public for the first-time last night—the group is demanding the release of 200 Palestinians serving life sentences and 2,000 others detained after 7 October.

Tel Aviv considers this position far from acceptable, having proposed releasing 125 prisoners serving life terms and 1,200 others detained after the October events.