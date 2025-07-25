“Not a single ton:” Colombian President orders navy to ban coal shipments to Israel

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has escalated his protest against Israel’s military operations in Gaza by ordering the Navy to intercept and block all coal shipments leaving Colombian ports en route to Israel. This move comes nearly a year after his government issued a formal decree in August 2024 banning coal exports to Israel, a measure intended to express Colombia’s rejection of what Petro has repeatedly called a “genocidal” offensive against the Palestinian population.

Despite the ban, which included limited exceptions for previously approved contracts and customs-cleared shipments, Petro claims that officials within his own administration have continued to authorise coal exports, effectively undermining the government’s foreign policy.

On Thursday, 24 July, he publicly rebuked this defiance on social media, stating: “They took out a ship full of coal again today, bound for Israel. A challenge to my government. (…) The Navy will receive a written order to stop ships bound for Israel.” Later, he doubled down, declaring: “Not a single ton of coal should leave Colombia for Israel.”

Como Comandante en Jefe de las Fuerzas Armadas, el Presidente @PetroGustavo ordenó: “No sale una tonelada de carbón para Israel, y asumo la responsabilidad”, el mandatario aseguró que Colombia no será cómplice de un genocidio. pic.twitter.com/RoHjvGqr24 — Presidencia Colombia 🇨🇴 (@infopresidencia) July 25, 2025

The president’s order has reignited tensions with multinational mining giants such as Glencore, which operates Cerrejón — the largest open-pit coal mine in Latin America and US-based Drummond. Both companies have defended their operations, asserting they are complying with the legal exceptions outlined in the original export ban. However, Petro alleges that internal deception and corporate pressure allowed coal exports to continue unlawfully. “If they don’t listen to us, then this government is a liar,” he warned, expressing frustration over what he sees as insubordination within the state apparatus.

Petro has also called on Colombian society to take a more active role. He urged Labor Minister Gloria Inés Ramírez to convene an emergency dialogue with coal sector unions and emphasised the need to consult with indigenous communities — especially the Wayúu people, who inhabit the region surrounding the Cerrejón mine in La Guajira. “A meeting should be held with the Wayúu indigenous authorities and other communities affected by coal mining,” he said. Petro has often tied Colombia’s extractive economy to the exploitation and marginalisation of indigenous populations, and his coal export policy is now interwoven with both environmental and human rights concerns.

📸 | Desde Cartagena, el Presidente @PetroGustavo presentó las nuevas unidades navales de la @ArmadaColombia, entre ellas el buque hospital Benkos Biohó, que fortalecerá el modelo de atención en salud preventiva y primaria en todos los rincones del país. El anuncio se dio en el… pic.twitter.com/NzaP5C1OuE — Presidencia Colombia 🇨🇴 (@infopresidencia) July 25, 2025

Petro’s confrontation with Israel is part of a broader diplomatic rupture. In 2024, Colombia formally severed diplomatic ties with Israel and suspended all purchases of Israeli military equipment. Petro has become one of the most vocal critics of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Latin America, repeatedly calling him a “genocidal” figure and aligning Colombia’s foreign policy with international calls for a ceasefire and justice for Gaza. On 15 July, Colombia hosted an emergency ministerial meeting in Bogotá, bringing together representatives from over 30 countries to coordinate a regional response in support of Gaza. That same week, the presidential palace, Casa de Nariño, was adorned with Palestinian flags — a highly symbolic gesture reflecting Petro’s firm pro-Palestinian stance.

Meanwhile, the country’s coal industry is facing significant economic pressure. According to recent GDP data, Colombia’s mining sector has contracted for five consecutive quarters, with coal among the hardest-hit resources. The downturn has been driven not only by declining global demand and prices but also by Petro’s push to transition Colombia’s economy away from fossil fuels and toward renewable energy. In March 2025, Cerrejón announced it would reduce production by more than 50 per cent, citing high export costs and growing regulatory uncertainty.

This latest development places Colombia in a unique position globally: few governments have taken such a strong material stance against Israel’s actions in Gaza. While many nations have issued condemnations, Colombia is one of the only countries to implement a targeted economic sanction — specifically, halting a major export commodity.

Petro’s moves are controversial, both domestically and internationally. Critics argue that his policies are isolating Colombia and threatening jobs in vulnerable regions. Supporters, however, view the coal ban as a bold stand for human rights and a long-overdue reckoning with Colombia’s extractive industries. As the conflict in Gaza rages on, and as Colombian coal continues to be at the heart of the debate, President Petro is positioning himself as one of the loudest voices for Gaza on the world stage — using not just words, but policy.

