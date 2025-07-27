Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Israel announces ‘tactical suspension’ of military operations in 3 parts of Gaza Strip

July 27, 2025 at 10:37 am

Armored vehicles of Israeli army seen as military mobility and offensive continue near the border line of the Gaza Strip on June 29, 2025 in Israel. [Tsafrir Abayov - Anadolu Agency]

Armored vehicles of Israeli army seen as military mobility and offensive continue near the border line of the Gaza Strip on June 29, 2025 in Israel. [Tsafrir Abayov – Anadolu Agency]

A so-called “tactical and localized suspension of military operations” announced by Israel became effective on Sunday morning in select areas of the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military said, Anadolu reports.

The suspension began at 10 am local time (0700GMT) in three key areas of Al-Mawasi, Deir al-Balah, and Gaza City, covering parts of the central, southern, and northern Gaza Strip, the Israeli army spokesman said, according to the daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

Al-Mawasi is a stretch of sandy coastal territory running from southwest Deir al-Balah through western Khan Younis to western Rafah in southern Gaza. It has become a zone where many displaced Palestinians have sought refuge.

The announcement came hours after Israel’s Channel 12 reported that top Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz, and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, had agreed to a limited humanitarian pause. No exact timeframe was provided for the end of the suspension.

Since May 27, Israel has launched a separate aid distribution initiative through the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), bypassing the UN and international humanitarian agencies. The move has been widely rejected by the global relief community. The GHF is supported by the US.

Gaza hunger deepens as 6,000 aid trucks await entry: UN agency for Palestinian refugees

Meanwhile, Israeli forces continue to open fire on Palestinians who gather near distribution centers, killing hundreds.

Gaza’s hunger crisis has spiraled into a humanitarian catastrophe. Harrowing footage shows severely emaciated residents, some reduced to skin and bone, collapsing from exhaustion, dehydration, and prolonged starvation.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing more than 59,700 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending