Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Israeli defense minister threatens to assassinate Iran’s supreme leader, attacks Tehran

July 27, 2025 at 4:37 pm

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz. [SEBASTIAN SCHEINER/AFP via Getty Images]

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz. [SEBASTIAN SCHEINER/AFP via Getty Images]

Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz threatened Sunday to renew attacks on Iran and assassinate Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Anadolu reports.

“I want to send a clear message from here to dictator Khamenei: If you continue to threaten Israel, our long arm will reach Tehran again with even greater power – and this time personally to you too,” the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper quoted Katz as saying during a visit to Ramon Air Force Base in southern Israel.

There was no immediate comment from Iranian authorities on the Israeli threat.

A 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran erupted on June 13 when Israel launched air strikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites. Tehran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes, while the US bombed three Iranian nuclear sites.

The conflict came to a halt under a US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect on June 24.

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending