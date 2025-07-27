Israeli defense minister threatens to assassinate Iran’s supreme leader, attacks Tehran

Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz threatened Sunday to renew attacks on Iran and assassinate Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Anadolu reports.

“I want to send a clear message from here to dictator Khamenei: If you continue to threaten Israel, our long arm will reach Tehran again with even greater power – and this time personally to you too,” the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper quoted Katz as saying during a visit to Ramon Air Force Base in southern Israel.

There was no immediate comment from Iranian authorities on the Israeli threat.

A 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran erupted on June 13 when Israel launched air strikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites. Tehran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes, while the US bombed three Iranian nuclear sites.

The conflict came to a halt under a US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect on June 24.