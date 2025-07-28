Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is set to recall his cabinet next week from the summer recess to discuss the escalating crisis in Gaza and the mounting calls for the UK to recognise a State of Palestine.

The decision, announced by Downing Street, comes amid increasing pressure from more than 200 UK MPs, including over 100 Labour backbenchers, who signed a cross‑party letter urging for the immediate recognition of Palestine. This growing chorus also includes senior Labour figures such as Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood, Health Secretary Wes Streeting, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.

While Starmer has repeatedly condemned the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza—despite initially appearing to defend Israel’s policy of starvation in 2023—he has continued to resist calls for the UK to unilaterally recognise a Palestinian state. He maintains that such a move must come at the “right time” and in coordination with allies, especially the United States.

France, Spain, Ireland and Norway have already taken this step, while senior UK ministers claim recognition is a matter of “when, not if”, referencing commitments in Labour’s election manifesto.

Advocates note the UK’s unique historical responsibility, citing the British Mandate of Palestine—which ostensibly aimed to establish a sovereign, independent Palestinian state—but was undermine in order to facilitate the eventual partition of Palestine into a ethno‑nationalist state rooted in Jewish supremacy. Recognition, they argue, would begin to redress that historical betrayal and reaffirm international law and justice.

Palestinian statehood is now acknowledged by around 75 per cent of UN member states—147 out of 193 countries have formally recognised it, making recognition the global norm rather than exception

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to formally recognise Palestine in September, a move likely to intensify pressure on the UK to follow suit.

Israel’s ambassador to the UK, Tzipi Hotovely, has warned that UK recognition would carry “exceptionally dangerous repercussions” and accused it of rewarding terrorism. Starmer’s failure to recognise a Palestinian state is in turn likely to be seen as rewarding Israel’s extremists including members of the current government, Minister of National Security of Israel, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Minister of Finance of Israel Bezalel Smotrich. Both are seen as representing fascists elements within Israel.

