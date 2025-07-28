Sudan’s Foreign Ministry condemns RSF’s “fake government” and urges non-recognition

Sudan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned what it described as a “fake government” announced by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), calling on neighbouring countries not to recognise or engage with what it labelled an “illegal organisation”.

In an official statement, the ministry said:

“We strongly denounce the RSF terrorist militia’s move to announce a fake government, claiming to assign government posts to run the country. This act ignores and belittles the suffering of the Sudanese people, who have endured all forms of violence, abuse, and torture at the hands of this militia.”

The ministry added that the RSF’s decision to declare its government via social media “is a clear sign of its defeat and collapse at the hands of our brave armed forces, across all formations and military units”.

It further stated that “the involvement of civilian elements in this fake announcement exposes the true face of such alliances and confirms their role in the conspiracy that was being coordinated with the terrorist militia to seize power by force on the morning of 15 April 2023”.

The Foreign Ministry urged all neighbouring countries, the international community, regional and global organisations, government bodies, and other entities to “condemn this declaration” and “refrain from recognising or dealing with this illegal organisation”.

READ: 3 Sudanese children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in North Kordofan: Medics