Syrian official: Hikmat al-Hijri calls for autonomous zone in Sweida

A Syrian government official said on Sunday that Hikmat al-Hijri, a leading Druze religious figure in the southern province of Sweida, is calling for the establishment of an “autonomous zone”.

The remarks came during a closed discussion between the unnamed official and a group of journalists regarding the humanitarian situation in Sweida.

The official noted that hundreds of individuals whose identities could not be verified were buried in mass graves following the clashes that erupted after 13 July.

He stated that two humanitarian aid convoys have entered Sweida since the Syrian presidency announced a ceasefire, carrying fuel, food, and medical supplies. A third aid convoy is expected to arrive on Monday to expand the humanitarian response.

According to the official, al-Hijri has barred all service teams affiliated with Damascus from entering the city. He also accused al-Hijri of seizing aid convoys meant for civilians affected by the fighting and distributing the supplies among his followers and relatives.

The official confirmed that 150,000 civilians have been evacuated from Sweida to the neighbouring province of Daraa. He described the situation in Daraa as a “severe humanitarian crisis”.

Those displaced from Sweida are reportedly being housed in temporary shelters and school buildings.

The official also said that al-Hijri has only permitted vehicles of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent to enter Sweida, adding that efforts are underway to expand coordination with international aid organisations to deliver further assistance.

