UN rights chief urges global pressure on Israel to stop Gaza massacres

July 28, 2025 at 10:52 am

Palestinians dead and wounded are brought to Al-Awdah Hospital in the area after the Israeli army targeted Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid in Nuseirat Refugee Camp in the central Gaza Strip on July 28, 2025. [Moiz Salhi - Anadolu Agency]

Palestinians dead and wounded are brought to Al-Awdah Hospital in the area after the Israeli army targeted Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid in Nuseirat Refugee Camp in the central Gaza Strip on July 28, 2025. [Moiz Salhi – Anadolu Agency]

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, on Sunday called on world governments to apply all possible forms of pressure on the Israeli occupation authorities to bring an end to the ongoing massacres in Gaza.

According to UN News, Turk stressed the need for countries to take concrete steps to ensure that Israel complies with its obligations to provide adequate food and life-saving essentials to the people of Gaza.

He expressed outrage at what he described as the “unspeakable daily tragedy” in Gaza and the West Bank. He condemned the “destruction, killings, and daily stripping of Palestinians’ humanity,” adding: “Gaza has become a grim scene of deadly attacks and utter devastation, where children are dying in front of the world’s eyes.”

He condemned the US- and Israel-backed militarised aid system for failing to meet needs, leaving children starving and families dying in search of food.

Turk pointed out that, since 7 October 2023, more than 200,000 Palestinians have been killed or injured, according to medical sources in Gaza — nearly 10 per cent of the population. He also condemned the killing of over 300 UN staff members while carrying out their duties during Israeli military operations.

READ: Hamas official: No point in continuing negotiations while people starve

