World Central Kitchen: World’s silence on Gaza “inexcusable”

Founder of World Central Kitchen (WCK), José Andrés has said “there is no excuse for the world’s silence as it watches two million people in Gaza teeter on the brink of full-blown famine”.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Andrés added that they “must now stop the starvation in Gaza”, stressing that, “as the occupying force, the Israelis are responsible for the basic survival of civilians in Gaza. Some people may find this unfair, but it is international law”.

Andrés explained that the food convoys run by his organisation have witnessed very little looting before Israel’s blockade of aid last March and called for the opening of humanitarian corridors for all relief organisations operating in Gaza.

The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip continues to deteriorate, with the crossings completely closed for more than 140 days, despite a previous ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that Israel has not implemented.

