World Central Kitchen: World’s silence on Gaza “inexcusable”

July 28, 2025 at 1:55 pm

Palestinian children wait in queues as the US-based international volunteer aid organization, World Central Kitchen (WCK) distribute meals cooked on wood fire due to fuel crisis, as the Israeli army continues to block the entrance of humanitarian aid, food and other products into Gaza on March 16, 2025 in Khan Yunis, Gaza. [Abed Rahim Khatib - Anadolu Agency]

Founder of World Central Kitchen (WCK), José Andrés has said “there is no excuse for the world’s silence as it watches two million people in Gaza teeter on the brink of full-blown famine”.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Andrés added that they “must now stop the starvation in Gaza”, stressing that, “as the occupying force, the Israelis are responsible for the basic survival of civilians in Gaza. Some people may find this unfair, but it is international law”. 

Andrés explained that the food convoys run by his organisation have witnessed very little looting before Israel’s blockade of aid last March and called for the opening of humanitarian corridors for all relief organisations operating in Gaza.

The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip continues to deteriorate, with the crossings completely closed for more than 140 days, despite a previous ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that Israel has not implemented.

OPINION: Intentional policies: Dystopian killing fields and starvation in Gaza

