Hamas welcomes B’Tselem report, demands Israeli leaders be tried for genocide

The Palestinian Resistance Movement, Hamas, welcomed on Monday a report by Israeli human rights organisation, B’Tselem calling out for the first time, Israel’s actions in Gaza a genocide.

Hamas said in a statement that the B’Tselem report constitutes new evidence that the Israeli occupation’s actions aim at dismantling Palestinian society and forcibly displacing them by creating unbearable living conditions.

Hamas believed the report exposes the Israeli occupation’s deception regarding the entry of aid, stressing that the brought- in aid “represents only a drop in the ocean of needs” in light of the ongoing brutal starvation policy.

The movement called on the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court to prosecute Israeli leaders, especially Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as war criminals and to prevent them from escaping punishment.

On Monday, B’Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights- Israel issued two reports confirming that Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip amount to genocide against the Palestinians, warning that the genocide will not be limited to the Gaza Strip alone, but may extend to other areas.

B’Tselem stressed in its report that the situation in Gaza requires urgent international action to stop Israeli crimes.

B’Tselem and PHRI have harshly criticised the international community, which, whether through active support or inaction, is complicit in Israel’s attacks on Gaza. They called on world leaders to use every means available under international law to stop Israel’s genocide against the Palestinians.