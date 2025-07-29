Iran warns of stronger response to any new US or Israeli attacks

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned on Monday that his country would respond “more firmly” if the United States or Israel launched new attacks.

His remarks appeared to be a response to comments made earlier the same day by US President Donald Trump, who said during a visit to Scotland: “We wiped out their nuclear possibilities. They can start again. If they do, we’ll wipe it out faster than you can wave your finger at it.”

Posting on X, Araghchi wrote: “If aggression is repeated, we will not hesitate to react in a more decisive manner and in a way that will be IMPOSSIBLE to cover up.”

He added: “If there are concerns about the possible diversion of our nuclear program into non-peaceful purposes, the ‘military option’ proved incapable—but a negotiated solution may work.”

On 13 June, Israel began launching airstrikes on Iranian territory, mainly targeting the Islamic Republic’s nuclear programme. In response, Iran fired many ballistic missiles at Israel in a conflict that lasted 12 days.

Israel views Iran’s nuclear programme as a serious threat to its existence and has not ruled out launching further strikes if Tehran attempts to rebuild its facilities.