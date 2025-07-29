Netanyahu suggests partial Gaza annexation to satisfy Smotrich and preserve coalition stability

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to present a proposal to the Security and Political Cabinet for the gradual annexation of parts of the Gaza Strip, in an effort to retain Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich within the ruling coalition, according to Haaretz on Monday evening.

The plan would give Hamas a limited number of days to accept a ceasefire agreement. If Hamas refuses, Israel would begin annexing parts of Gaza step by step.

According to Haaretz, this plan will be presented to the cabinet after Netanyahu decides to increase the volume of humanitarian aid to Gaza. This decision was taken despite the objections of the “religious Zionism party ” led by Smotrich.

According to the details provided by Netanyahu during his talks with government ministers, the annexation process will begin with the border areas separating the Gaza Strip from Israeli territory (the internal buffer zone imposed by the Israeli occupation). It would then extend to the north of the Strip– especially the areas near Sderot and Ashkelon– ultimately aiming to annex the entire Gaza Strip in phases.

Netanyahu reportedly claimed in those talks that “the plan has received a green light from the administration of US President Donald Trump”.