Syria’s Suwayda receives 4th humanitarian aid convoy

A fourth humanitarian aid convoy entered the southern Syrian province of Suwayda on Tuesday, according to state media, Anadolu reports.

State news agency SANA said the convoy, consisting of 22 trucks, crossed into the province through the Busra al-Sham crossing in eastern Daraa.

It carried 27,000 liters of fuel, 2,000 food baskets, 2,000 hygiene kits, 10,000 bottles of drinking water, 40 tons of flour, as well as medical supplies, the agency reported.

SANA added that the convoy was prepared “through joint efforts between the Syrian government, international organizations, and the local community.”

On Monday, Suwayda Governor Mustafa al-Bakour said humanitarian convoys have delivered 96 tons of flour and 85,000 liters of fuel to affected families since calm was restored earlier this month.

He noted that convoys “enter the province daily and without obstruction through Busra al-Sham, with roads remaining open for humanitarian organizations.”

On July 13, clashes broke out between Bedouin Arab tribes and armed Druze groups in Suwayda. Violence escalated and Israeli airstrikes followed, targeting Syrian military positions and infrastructure, including in Damascus.

While Israel cited the “protection of Druze communities” as a pretext for its attacks, most Druze leaders in Syria have publicly rejected any foreign interference and reaffirmed their commitment to a unified Syrian state. A ceasefire was announced earlier this month.

The new Syrian government has been working to reestablish order nationwide since the ouster of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December 2024.

