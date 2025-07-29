UNRWA calls for opening of all Gaza crossings as only way to avoid severe famine

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) called Monday for the opening of all border crossings into the Israel- besieged Gaza Strip and to flood the enclave with humanitarian aid as the only way to avoid further deepening famine among the population.

UNRWA posted on Facebook that at least 500 to 600 trucks of essential supplies are needed every day, welcoming the new data on humanitarian aid flows and the announcements of easing restrictions on the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

“We hope that UNRWA will finally be allowed to bring in thousands of trucks loaded with food, medicines, and hygiene supplies. They are currently in Jordan and Egypt awaiting the green light;” it said.

“According to our latest data, one in five children in Gaza City is malnourished. Reports indicate that more children have died from hunger, bringing the death toll from hunger to more than 100” it said, stressing that its teams including more than 10,000 staff in Gaza, are ready to help bring in and distribute aid.

“When aid enters, it will be delivered directly, with dignity and safety, to the communities we serve. We have the access, the network, the expertise, and the trust of those communities;” it added.

UNRWA reiterated its call for a long-term ceasefire as part of an agreement that would save the starving Palestinians, demanding “the uninterrupted flow of essential supplies, as well as the release of all hostages”.