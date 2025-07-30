Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

As Gaza starves, Israel’s Hasbara reaches ‘Comic Ali’ levels | Palestine This Week with Mouin Rabbani

Palestine This Week begins with the grim announcement from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC): famine is now officially under way in Gaza.

July 30, 2025 at 8:30 pm

As the UN body confirms the worst-case scenario, we examine Israel’s shifting narrative including placing blame on the UN. We also explore how international backlash is shaping Israel’s starvation policy, with expert insight from Alex de Waal on the unprecedented nature of what’s unfolding in Gaza.

Next, we unpack B’Tselem’s latest report, formally declaring that what’s happening in Gaza amounts to genocide. We then turn to recent revelations that USAID found no evidence of Hamas diverting aid, collapsing yet another key pillar in Israel’s justification for its policy of starvation in Gaza.

We close with a look at the collapse of ceasefire negotiations and by asking why Israel is so alarmed by France and Saudi Arabia’s push to recognise a Palestinian state.

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending