As Gaza starves, Israel’s Hasbara reaches ‘Comic Ali’ levels | Palestine This Week with Mouin Rabbani

As the UN body confirms the worst-case scenario, we examine Israel’s shifting narrative including placing blame on the UN. We also explore how international backlash is shaping Israel’s starvation policy, with expert insight from Alex de Waal on the unprecedented nature of what’s unfolding in Gaza.

Next, we unpack B’Tselem’s latest report, formally declaring that what’s happening in Gaza amounts to genocide. We then turn to recent revelations that USAID found no evidence of Hamas diverting aid, collapsing yet another key pillar in Israel’s justification for its policy of starvation in Gaza.

We close with a look at the collapse of ceasefire negotiations and by asking why Israel is so alarmed by France and Saudi Arabia’s push to recognise a Palestinian state.