Israeli media labels Al-Azhar ‘head of the snake’ over Gaza stance

Israeli media have escalated their criticism of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif and its Grand Imam, Ahmed Al-Tayeb, over their positions on Israel and its actions in Gaza.

A report published by Maariv referred to Egypt’s Al-Azhar as “the head of the snake,” urging its elimination due to the institution’s outspoken criticism of Israeli policies.

The Hebrew-language daily interviewed Eli Dekel, a former Israeli intelligence officer and specialist in Egyptian affairs, who also attacked Al-Azhar, claiming it has become a “mouthpiece for hostility towards Israel from within Egypt”.

Al-Azhar, considered one of the most influential institutions in the Sunni Muslim world, had issued a strongly worded statement condemning Israel for committing acts of genocide and enforcing a starvation policy in the Gaza Strip. However, the statement was later removed from its official platforms.

In his interview with Maariv, Eli Dekel said: “It is important to clarify that I am not an expert on Islam — it is not my field of study — but I will discuss the issue based on my own experience.”

READ: Al-Azhar deletes Gaza solidarity statement after warning from Egypt’s foreign minister