Palestinians facing starvation pick food scraps from waste
Palestinian children pick out food scraps among waste material as Palestinians in Gaza face starvation due to ongoing Israeli blockade that prevents food entry, in Gaza City, Gaza on July 30, 2025
July 30, 2025 at 11:26 am
