Palestinians facing starvation pick food scraps from waste

Palestinian children pick out food scraps among waste material as Palestinians in Gaza face starvation due to ongoing Israeli blockade that prevents food entry, in Gaza City, Gaza on July 30, 2025

July 30, 2025 at 11:26 am

Palestinian man Abdulhadi Subh and his family live in a makeshift tent in Yarmouk camp, where they pick out food scraps among waste material as Palestinians in Gaza face starvation due to ongoing Israeli blockade that prevents food entry, in Gaza City, Gaza on July 30, 2025. [Dawoud Abo Alkas – Anadolu Agency]
A view of the food scraps picked out from waste material by Palestinian man Abdulhadi Subh and his family members in Yarmouk camp, as they face starvation due to ongoing Israeli blockade that prevents food entry, in Gaza City, Gaza on July 30, 2025. [Dawoud Abo Alkas – Anadolu Agency]
Palestinian children pick out food scraps among waste material as Palestinians in Gaza face starvation due to ongoing Israeli blockade that prevents food entry, in Gaza City, Gaza on July 30, 2025. [Dawoud Abo Alkas – Anadolu Agency]
