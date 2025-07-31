Middle East Monitor
Hamas refuses negotiations until humanitarian conditions in Gaza improve

July 31, 2025 at 9:56 am

A view of the food scraps picked out from waste material by Palestinian man Abdulhadi Subh and his family members in Yarmouk camp, as they face starvation due to ongoing Israeli blockade that prevents food entry, in Gaza City, Gaza on July 30, 2025. [Dawoud Abo Alkas - Anadolu Agency]

Hamas has informed mediators that it will not enter negotiations with Israel until the humanitarian situation in Gaza improves, according to two sources who spoke to the Jerusalem Post.

Meanwhile, Israel has officially responded to a position paper that Hamas sent several days ago. In their reply, Israeli officials rejected Hamas’s demand for the release of live Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the bodies of Israeli captives.

An Israeli source told the Jerusalem Post on Tuesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the possible partial annexation of the Gaza Strip as a potential step if the ongoing talks on a hostage deal fail. This discussion reportedly took place during a small cabinet meeting on Monday.

Separately, Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday: “Israel is making extraordinary efforts to secure the release of the hostages, while exerting heavy pressure on Hamas in Gaza. If Hamas does not soon announce the release of the hostages, it will pay a very heavy price.”

