Israeli media warns of “global political Tsunami” over Gaza genocide

Israeli media outlets have unanimously warned on Tuesday of a global political tsunami is currently hitting Israel over its ongoing genocide of the Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

“In light of the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza and international accusations against Israel regarding its conduct in the Strip, calls are growing from European leaders to recognise the State of Palestine” said Israeli Walla site in an article.

Reports of severe hunger, widespread malnutrition, and the obstruction of aid delivery are prompting condemnations, political statements, and even diplomatic punitive measures.

In recent weeks, international aid agencies have published a series of scathing reports, including one from the International Food Security Phases Initiative (IPC), released on Tuesday, warning of a complete collapse of food supplies in Gaza.

The report warned that “the worst-case scenario of famine is now unfolding in the Gaza Strip,” and that immediate and unhindered humanitarian access is the only way to stop “widespread hunger and death in the Strip”.

The Food Security Phases Initiative reports that famine thresholds, the internationally accepted criteria for determining mass starvation, have already been exceeded in most areas of the Strip.

From April to mid-July, more than 20,000 children were treated for acute malnutrition, including more than 3,000 in extremely critical condition. At least 16 children under the age of five have died of starvation since 17 July.