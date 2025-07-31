Portugal to recognise state of Palestine ‘as early as September,’ premier’s office tells media

Prime Minister Luis Montenegro’s office said that if the conditions “presented and largely validated by the states present” at the UN conference are met, Portugal could recognise the Palestinian state “as early as September, at the 80th General Assembly of the United Nations” in New York, Diario De Noticias daily and other outlets reported.

