Portugal to recognise state of Palestine ‘as early as September,’ premier’s office tells media

July 31, 2025 at 2:26 pm

Portugese Prime Minister, Luis Montenegro attends the "Emergency Summit on Ukraine and Defense" in Brussels, Belgium on March 06, 2025. European Union (EU) leaders have gathered in Brussels for an emergency summit to discuss concerns arising from the approach of former US President Donald Trump's administration to the war in Ukraine and Europe's security. [Dursun Aydemir - Anadolu Agency]

Portugese Prime Minister, Luis Montenegro attends the “Emergency Summit on Ukraine and Defense” in Brussels, Belgium on March 06, 2025. European Union (EU) leaders have gathered in Brussels for an emergency summit to discuss concerns arising from the approach of former US President Donald Trump’s administration to the war in Ukraine and Europe’s security. [Dursun Aydemir – Anadolu Agency]

Portugal plans to recognise the state of Palestine “as early as September,” local media reported Thursday, citing sources in the prime minister’s office, Anadolu reports.
 
Prime Minister Luis Montenegro’s office said that if the conditions “presented and largely validated by the states present” at the UN conference are met, Portugal could recognise the Palestinian state “as early as September, at the 80th General Assembly of the United Nations” in New York, Diario De Noticias daily and other outlets reported.
 
Montenegro will first consult with Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, the nation’s president, and the parties in parliament.
 
The premier’s office also said that in the past it has already “explained the assumptions or conditions for starting a recognition process,” namely “agreement with a group of countries with whom we have maintained a permanent dialogue and who have actively participated in this conference.”
