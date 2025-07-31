Turkish President vows to increase pressure on Israel to prevent humanitarian disaster in Gaza

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday vowed to work to increase pressure on the Israeli government in the coming days to prevent a humanitarian disaster in Gaza, Anadolu reports.

During a joint press briefing with the visiting Gabonese President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, Erdogan welcomed steps taken by Europe towards recognizing the State of Palestine as “very valuable.”

“No one can remain silent in the face of the atrocities in Gaza, where children are dying of hunger and civilians seeking food are deliberately shot,” said Erdogan.

He said that anyone with a shred of dignity and compassion is on the verge of losing patience over Israel’s oppression of Gaza.

“Our priority is delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza. We are obliged to do whatever is necessary to stop this oppression,” Erdogan said.

He said greater efforts to achieve a ceasefire and establish long-term peace in Gaza are critical to preventing the people of Gaza from feeling even more alone.

“One of the most effective responses to Israel’s genocidal policy is to support a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders. A few days ago, I called French President Macron and congratulated him on his courageous decision. I saw that President Nguema shares our sentiments regarding the prevention of a humanitarian disaster in Gaza,” Erdogan said.

