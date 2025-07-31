Middle East Monitor
US sanctions Palestine Liberation Organization, Palestinian Authority

July 31, 2025 at 2:37 pm

Hundreds of demonstrators gather outside the White House in Washington, D.C., on Sunday to protest Israel’s ongoing blockade of the Gaza Strip, where more than 2 million Palestinians remain on the brink of famine in Washington, D.C., United States on July 27 , 2025 [Yasin Öztürk - Anadolu Agency]

The US imposed sanctions Thursday on the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and Palestinian Authority (PA), accusing both groups of failing to comply with their commitments and undermining peace prospects in the Middle East.

“It is in our national security interests to impose consequences and hold the PLO and PA accountable for not complying with their commitments and undermining the prospects for peace,” the US State Department said.

The department also said it reported to Congress that both organizations violated the PLO Commitments Compliance Act of 1989 and Middle East Peace Commitments Act of 2002 through multiple actions.

It suggested violations include supporting actions at international organisations that “contradict” UN Security Council Resolutions 242 and 338, pursuing legal cases through the International Criminal Court and International Court of Justice to “internationalise its conflict with Israel,” and “continuing to support terrorism” through” incitement and glorification of violence.”

“The United States is imposing sanctions that deny visas to PLO members and PA officials in accordance with section 604(a)(1) of the MEPCA,” said the department.

